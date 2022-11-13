Nwam LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,342,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $38.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,853. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

