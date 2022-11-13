Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC owned 0.33% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,492,000 after purchasing an additional 501,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.17. 174,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

