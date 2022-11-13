Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,126 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,704 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.