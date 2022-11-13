Nwam LLC Has $23 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

