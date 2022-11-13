Nwam LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,536,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after buying an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.51. 915,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

