Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

