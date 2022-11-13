Nwam LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

