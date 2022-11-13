NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $266.84 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $40.47 or 0.00244465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $266.84 million and approximately $35,660.37 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.62 or 0.99985288 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010057 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003758 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.50108553 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,624.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

