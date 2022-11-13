Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.45 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 1.86 and a twelve month high of 11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.30.
OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 10.30.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
