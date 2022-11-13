Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Ocugen Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 301,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocugen by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 693,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ocugen by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Ocugen has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $387.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

