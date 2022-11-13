Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.