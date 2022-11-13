Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

