Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $573,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.