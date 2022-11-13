Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.