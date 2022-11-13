Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
