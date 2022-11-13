Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 78.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 137.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 250.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $98,970,000 after purchasing an additional 854,995 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

