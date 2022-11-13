Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.0854 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $53.24 million and $256,021.21 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00582334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.28 or 0.30322215 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,812,283,111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

