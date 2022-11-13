ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 32.0% in October

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $60,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ORIX Stock Up 2.8 %

ORIX Company Profile

NYSE IX traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.