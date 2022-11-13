Osmosis Hits Market Capitalization of $323.07 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00006911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $323.07 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

