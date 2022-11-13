Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OM opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.