Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.83.
Outset Medical Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OM opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
