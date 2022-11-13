Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $74.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

