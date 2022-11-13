Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.73%.

In related news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,263,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,163,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 709,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.