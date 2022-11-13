PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $4.06 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00024369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 17% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $596.59 million and $33.59 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 345,583,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,019,543 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

