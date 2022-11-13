PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $749.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

