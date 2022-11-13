Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several analysts recently commented on PKIUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

PKIUF stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. Parkland has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.