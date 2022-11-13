PARSIQ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $676,398.19 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $676,398.19 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.