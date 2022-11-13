Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAOU remained flat at $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 13.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

