Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Tops $17.95 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.97 million and $17.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
