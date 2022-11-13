Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 51,488 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,502,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,529. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $120.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

