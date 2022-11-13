Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

