Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 774,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,581. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

