Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $17.63 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.74. 7,712,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,227,480. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.