Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,980,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.