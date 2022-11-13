Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after acquiring an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

