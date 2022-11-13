Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 16,955 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 18,076,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,920,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

