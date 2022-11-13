Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 34,846 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $79,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 119.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 468.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

