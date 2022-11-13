Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 105,454 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $116,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE NEP opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

