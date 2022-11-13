Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 242,092 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 3.17% of Insmed worth $74,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 270.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.58. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

