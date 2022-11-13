Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 67,170 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,302,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $104,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,813.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

