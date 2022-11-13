Pictet Asset Management SA Has $100.41 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,773 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Stantec were worth $100,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Stantec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Stantec by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after buying an additional 261,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Stantec by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.79.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

