Pictet Asset Management SA Has $120.90 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 105,730 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $120,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

