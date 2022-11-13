Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $126,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $515.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.68 and its 200 day moving average is $498.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

