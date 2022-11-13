Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 31,480 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.26% of Fidelity National Financial worth $130,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.