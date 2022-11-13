Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 47,773 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,296,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,773 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Stantec were worth $100,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Stantec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

