Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 563,550 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563,550 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $114,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FE stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

