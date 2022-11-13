Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 6,648 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $129,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

