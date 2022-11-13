Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 84,470 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $81,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

