Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,813 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.86% of Nomad Foods worth $98,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after acquiring an additional 297,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 459,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,217,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.89.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.23%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

