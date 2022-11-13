Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342,175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.58% of Cytokinetics worth $86,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

CYTK opened at $39.65 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,772 shares of company stock worth $6,390,854 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.