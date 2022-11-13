Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,813 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.86% of Nomad Foods worth $98,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.89.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile



Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

