Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.86. 48,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,646. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

