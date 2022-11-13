Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.86. 48,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,646. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.